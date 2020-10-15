Kyrgyzstan’s president steps down amid political unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s president has announced his resignation in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the Central Asian nation after a disputed parliamentary election. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in a statement Thursday released by his office that holding onto power wasn’t “worth the integrity of our country and agreement in society.” Jeenbekov had been facing calls to step down from protesters and political opponents. Hundreds of people rallied in the capital Bishkek on Wednesday, demanding his resignation, and the protests continued Thursday. The opposition says the Oct. 4 vote that election officials say was swept by pro-government parties was tainted by vote-buying and other irregularities.