Panthers aim for 4th straight win against Mack, Bears
The Panthers will look to extend their win streak to four games when they host the Bears on Sunday. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has completed 73.5% of his passes during the team’s three-game string with five TD passes and one interception. But the Panthers will face a stingy defense led by linebacker Khalil Mack. Mack had a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and a touchdown in his only game against the Panthers when he previously played for the Raiders.