Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over Kashmir border firing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has summoned a senior Indian diplomat to its Foreign Ministry to complain about what Islamabad says was recent cross-border firing by India by India in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. A Pakistani Foreign Ministry statement Thursday said the firing a day earlier seriously injured two Pakistani civilians, ages 25 and 28. There was no immediate comment from India. Pakistan and India routinely accuse each other of unprovoked attacks along the tense Kashmir frontier. Kashmir is split between the nuclear-armed rivals, and both claim it in its entirety. They have fought two wars over Kashmir since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.