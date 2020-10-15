Pakistan officials: Militants ambush oil convoy, killing 15

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani intelligence officials say militants ambushed a convoy of oil and gas workers escorted by paramilitary troops in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan, killing 15 people. The attack was initially claimed by the secessionist Baluchistan Liberation Front, but later an umbrella group claimed the ambush. Those killed included seven employees of Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company and eight members of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps who were protecting the convoy. The attack happened near a port, being developed by China, on the Arabian Sea. The port is a key component of Beijing’s multi-billion dollar road-and-belt project linking Beijing to Central and South Asia.