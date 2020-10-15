Officials fired: Problems with 2nd birth at Florida jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two officials at a county jail in Florida have been fired following problems surrounding a second birth at the facility in just over a year. The Sun Sentinel reports that the more recent Broward County jail birth took place in September, nearly three months after the state enacted a law that was inspired by a woman who gave birth alone in a Broward County jail cell in April 2019. In last month’s case, medical records show the woman was complaining about contractions and labor pains more than 12 hours before giving birth. Her attorney says by the time nurses were called, the woman’s water had broken and she couldn’t be taken to a hospital.