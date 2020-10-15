New clinic that treats opioid addiction opens in Belvidere

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A new place in Belvidere will help people with opioid addiction.

Brightside Clinic opened its newest location on Belvidere Road Thursday. The clinic says it can get someone in the door within 24 hours and begin treatment. After being prescribed a medication that blocks withdrawal symptoms and cravings, patients are sometimes able to go home as early as the next day. Brightside Co-Founder and CEO Phil Atteberry says people from the Stateline were visiting its clinics in the Chicagoland area. So, it opened this facility.

"The need for treatment like ours is universal," said Atteberry. "It's not anything different for any location. So then we came here so that people could have a more closer spot to be able to come and get treatment, but yet still be able to go back to their families."

Brightside now has six locations throughout Northern Illinois.