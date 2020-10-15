Nagorno-Karabakh volunteers get weapons as clashes intensify

MARTUNI, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — As the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces rages on, some residents of the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh are joining volunteer squads to defend their towns, should the need arise. Recruiting offices are handing out Kalashnikov rifles to those eligible to fight, and they are joining others to protect Martuni, a town close to the front line in the eastern part of the region. The recent fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh broke out on Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict over the region that lies within Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia.