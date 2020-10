TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers meet for only the third time as starting quarterbacks when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers’ Packers are aiming to remain unbeaten. Brady’s Bucs are eager to see how they measure up with one of the NFL’s top teams. The Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks split their previous two meetings, both of which came while Brady was with the New England Patriots.