More testing boosts Illinois COVID-19 cases to 1-day record

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials said Thursday that more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the previous 24 hours than on any day since the coronavirus pandemic began.The 4,015 infections announced were largely due to a big increase in testing, officials said. The state received results on 67,086 tests during the period, one of the larger one-day totals reported. The high mark topped by the 4,014 reported on May 12, during the height of the first wave of the highly contagious coronavirus. There were 53 additional deaths Thursday