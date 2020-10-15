Mitt Romney calls for US commission to deal with wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced legislation to establish a national commission focused on diminishing future wildfire disasters. Romeny said Thursday the proposed commission would study and recommend fire mitigation policies to Congress, including forest management tactics and federal spending. Romney’s announcement came as wildfires have raged across the West. Blazes have grown more intense and dangerous as the changing climate dries out forests thick with trees and underbrush. The commission would have 25 members representing federal, state and local governments and would include firefighters. Romney said nine of the 25 spots would be reserved for experts, and he anticipates at least one climate scientist would be included.