 Skip to Content

Machesney Park temporarily changes waste pick-up days

4:56 am Top Stories

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — If you live in Machesney Park, the days your recycling and yard waste are picked up with be different for the next several weeks.

Due to staffing issues caused by Covid-19, Rock River Disposal had to change its pick-up schedule. It will be alternating with it picks up recycling and yard waste.

recycling will be picked up on October 16 and 30, while yard waste will be picked up on October 23 and November 6.

Garage will still be collected on all of those days.

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

Related Articles

Skip to content