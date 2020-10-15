Loves Park Police mourns loss of 26 year veteran officer

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Loves Park Police department mourns the loss of retired sergeant Lori Depauw. The department says she died on Saturday after a long battle with multiple system atrophy.



Depauw started with the department in 1992 as a dispatcher. After being hired as a police officer, she worked in the patrol division and the narcotics unite before being promoted to sergeant in 2014.

She retired in 2018 after serving in the department for more than 25 years.