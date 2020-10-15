Local Christmas store sees early increases in sales

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Business is booming at one local Christmas store more than two months before the holiday arrives.

George Lerret, a designer at Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park, said the store has more business than normal.

He said sales are up compared to the same time last year. He thinks with more people staying home for the holidays, more people are buying Christmas decorations.

"I think the difference is Christmas is something you have to see in-person," Lerret said. "You can't see it online, you got to see it and you've got to come in somewhere and have a warm, fuzzy feeling with the Christmas lights and the music playing. It's a no-brainer. So we've been busy."

Ambrose Christmas Store is located on North 2nd St, north of Windsor Rd.