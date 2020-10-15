Judge rejects request to delay access to Floyd case filings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has rejected a prosecution request to put a 48-hour hold on filings in the criminal cases of four Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said Thursday that a natural lag in the court filing system gives prosecutors sufficient time to see filings and ask that they be sealed by the court before they are available to the public. The state’s request this week came after defense attorneys sought to introduce evidence, including body-camera video, from a 2019 arrest involving Floyd.