Israeli parliament formally approves UAE normalization deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favor of formally ratifying the country’s historic agreement normalizing diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. Israel and the UAE announced the U.S.-brokered agreement in August, and last month, they signed a deal in a White House ceremony. Thursday’s 80-13 vote in approval by the Knesset, or parliament, was largely a formality. The UAE is just the third Arab country to establish official ties with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan, and the first to do so in a quarter century. Bahrain is also in the process of formalizing ties with Israel, and the White House has suggested other Arab countries will follow suit.