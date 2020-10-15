Israel eases some lockdown measures as virus cases decline

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has decided to relax some of the restrictions imposed during a monthlong nationwide lockdown to drive down a raging coronavirus outbreak. Starting Sunday, daycare and pre-school for children up to six years old will reopen as will some businesses that don’t serve walk-in customers. A 1,000 meter (yard) restriction on movement will be cancelled. That’s according to Thursday’s decision. Israel imposed a second nationwide lockdown a month ago as the country was seeing surging case numbers. The lockdown pushed infections down from highs of about 9,000 new virus cases a day, to around 2,000 daily new infections.