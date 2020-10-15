 Skip to Content

India to provide first submarine to Myanmar’s navy

9:14 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it will provide a diesel-powered submarine to the Myanmar navy as part of maritime security cooperation between the two countries. The Indian External Affairs Ministry says the decision is part of a commitment to help build capacity and self-reliance in neighboring countries. The Kilo class submarine is one of a number that India purchased from the Soviet Union and Russia in the 1980s and 1990s. The ministry didn’t give further details. 

Associated Press

