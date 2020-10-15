Illinois’ COVID-19 positivity rate approaches 5 percent as more than 4,000 new cases are reported

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois is on the rise, along with the state's rolling positivity rate.



On Thursday, health officials reported 4,015 new confirmed cases after testing more than 67,000 people. The state also reported 53 more deaths related to the virus. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths.



Along with new cases, the state is seeing a rise in its seven-day rolling positivity rate. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 4.9%.



As early as last week, the rolling positivity rate for the state remained around 3.5%.



The spike in positivity rate is also true for Region 1, which contains Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus in Region 1 is now up to 10.3% as of Oct. 12. The region has been either at or above 8% since late September, causing new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3.



State health officials have continued to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

If Region 1's positivity rate is still at 8% on Saturday, Oct. 17, the state will step in and enforce more restrictions, which could include more businesses closing.

The Winnebago County Health Department and the City of Rockford are hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. regarding the virus. You can watch the press conference live on the 13 WREX Facebook page.