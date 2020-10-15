Harlem Teachers’ Union speaks out after school board tables remote learning decision

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The Harlem Federation of Teachers says it is disappointed the Harlem School Board did not approve the superintendents plan to move to remote learning over the holidays.



On Tuesday, the board tabled that decision, saying it wanted to parents to decide.



In a letter sent to the school board, the union says the superintendent worked with the health department and did not take the recommendation lightly. It says with in-person learning, and a chance to switch to remote at any time, it doesn't give anyone time to plan or prepare.



The board weighed issues on Tuesday, like students social and emotional needs, and the need for childcare throughout the day.