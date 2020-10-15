Grand jury indicts pair on first degree murder charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A grand jury indicts two Rockford men on first degree murder charges, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney.



Dylan Myers 27, and Harry Lawson, 58, both of Rockford, face attempted first degree murder charges following an aggravated battery investigation in March.



Rockford police said they responded to the 2200 block of 20th Ave. for a report of a victim who had been beaten.



According to authorities, Myers and Lawson drove a minivan into the parking lot and left the victim there.



The victim was found badly beaten and was taken to the hospital where he later died June 4, according to Rockford Police.

The suspects and victim knew each other and there was no threat to the public. Both Myers and Lawson were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.



Cartese Smith, 28, and Jenna Angileri, 19, both of Rockford, were charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence.

Lawson and Myers face a sentence of 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. They appear in court on Friday.