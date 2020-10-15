Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 9 AM CDT
/10 AM EDT/ FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures, with lows in
the upper 20s and low 30s. Some of the coldest locations may
briefly drop into the mid 20s.
* WHERE…North central and northeast Illinois away from the
heart of Chicago and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&