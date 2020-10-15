Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO 9 AM CDT

/10 AM EDT/ FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures, with lows in

the upper 20s and low 30s. Some of the coldest locations may

briefly drop into the mid 20s.

* WHERE…North central and northeast Illinois away from the

heart of Chicago and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

