FDA extends pregnancy warning for common pain relievers

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are expanding the time period that pregnant women should avoid pain relievers including Advil and Aleve. The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that the pain relievers should be avoided for the last four months of pregnancy because of a rare but serious risk to the fetus. The warning had previously been for the last three months. The FDA said that a group of fever-and-pain-reducing drugs can lead to low levels of amniotic fluid in the womb. The drugs, which include ibuprofen, are among the most widely taken medications in the U.S.