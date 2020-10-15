Evacuated residents of Walnut Acres go to one of two facilities, can’t return for nearly a month

FREEPORT (WREX) — On Thursday, 50 people were moved from Walnut Acres in Freeport after more than a dozen residents test positive for coronavirus. It marks the biggest evacuation of a long-term care or rehabilitation facility in our area due to COVID-19.

13 WREX was told the evacuation was going to take place in one day.

"It's been a crazy day with moving them," Ashley Eckert, Walnut Acres' Marketing and Admissions Director, said. "If the cases increased, we wanted to make sure everyone that we could stayed as healthy as possible."

The evacuation plan was something the facility put together as a precaution at the start of the pandemic. But officials declined to say exactly where those 50 residents, who are negative for the virus, are going.

"We have facilities set up for the residents to go to," Eckert explained. "We have two facilities. We're just giving information to family members first."

But Eckert said those two facilities are not in Stephenson County, and one was "likely" in Rockford. She also said families had the option to take their loved one home, or transfer them elsewhere.

This all comes after 15 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and another 19 were considered exposed. Those resident are housed in a specific wing of the facility and will not leave the building.

"IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) guidelines that they suggested for the treatment, the doctor went ahead and prescribed all that straight to our residents as well to get a jump on the treatment," Eckert explained.

But for residents who left, Eckert says they can't come back for roughly 21 to 30 days.

"We want to make sure we have a solid 14 days of negatives for people in the facility," Eckert said.

Walnut Acres is hoping to put a stop to the outbreak and keep a vulnerable population safe.

We reached out to the Stephenson County Health Department for comment, but it did not return our request for an interview.