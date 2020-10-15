EU imposes sanctions on 6 Russians over Navalny poisoning

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and one organization over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent. Thursday’s move came a day after Russia’s foreign minister warned that Moscow might respond with similar measures. The decision was agreed upon among the 27 EU envoys to Brussels. Navalny, an anti-corruption investigator and major political opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia. He was flown to Germany for treatment two days later and is still recovering there.