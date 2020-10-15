Digging Deeper: An inside look at the rape kit tracking system used at SwedishAmerican

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At SwedishAmerican's emergency department in Rockford nurses are using a new technology.

The rape kit tracking system is called "Checkpoint" and was implemented by Illinois State Police in August.

"This allows all of our sexual assault patients to track their evidence through the entire process," says SwedishAmerican ER Operational Supervisor Kim Wolgast.

ISP says 86% of hospitals have implemented the system. SwedishAmerican is the only one in Rockford with the system so far. Mercyhealth says it will have Checkpoint in the next few months, while OSF says it's not a part of the program. 13 News reached out for clarification if the hospital will have it in the future, and have not yet heard back.

"There's nothing worse for a sexual assault victim to come in and realize they went through all these hours of evidence collecting and and DNA collection and not know where it goes," says Wolgast.

Wolgast explains patients are given a pin number and QR code which they can use to track their case via a laptop or their smartphone.

At SwedishAmerican all ER nurses are trained to collect data and perform the examination. Wolgast explains there's 7 SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners) on staff. A title she says will be rewuired to administer a rape kit test come 2022.

"It gives the nurses an insight on how to care on not just the body of the patient, but the soul," says Wolgast. "How to compassionately care for this patient."

Wolgast says that compassion starts with giving survivors power back over their bodies following the trauma. Something she believes Checkpoint is playing a vital role in.

"Their decision was ripped away from them in the time of their assault, we want to give them back what we can."