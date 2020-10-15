Cyprus House speaker quits over citizenship for sale scandal

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ parliamentary speaker has resigned after an undercover news report allegedly caught him on tape promising to help circumvent the country’s rules on granting citizenship to foreign investors. News outlet Al Jazeera’s investigative unit had used hidden cameras to show the parliament speaker speaking to a man posing as a representative for a Chinese investor. He allegedly promised to find ways of skirting Cyprus’s rules on buying citizenship. The parliamentary speaker denies violating the law. Cyprus is ending the so-called ‘golden passport’ program, which allows foreigners to buy citizenship in exchange for investment.