COVID-19 positivity rate rises again in Region 1, remains above 10 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive continue to increase.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus in Region 1 is now up to 10.3% as of Oct. 12. The region has been either at or above 8% since late September, causing new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3.



State health officials have continued to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

If Region 1's positivity rate is still at 8% on Saturday, Oct. 17, the state will step in and enforce more restrictions, which could include more businesses closing.



The Winnebago County Health Department flagged 26 businesses, mostly restaurants, for not following protocol when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.



Of the 26 businesses issued orders of non-compliance, 3 received orders Wednesday to close from the health department after after follow-ups revealed no effort to follow the executive order.

The following businesses were issued orders to close and voluntarily closed their doors for all business:

Doc's Diner, 6499 N 2nd St., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor service

Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 6246 E Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor service

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park, for failure to comply with face covering mandate

The Winnebago County Health Department and the City of Rockford are hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. You can watch the press conference live on the 13 WREX Facebook page.



Statewide, health officials reported 4,015 new confirmed cases after testing more than 67,000 people.



However, the state is also seeing a spike in the 7-day rolling positivity rate. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 9 – October 15 is 4.9%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009. As of last night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The state is also reporting 53 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths.