Complaint against Rockford Police chief resurfaces

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Months after a board of commissioners decided there was no probable cause for a complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, a motion is filed to have the courts look at the issue.

The formal complaint against Chief O'Shea was filed in June. It accused him of discrimination for saying in a news conference, "The 16 and 17-year-olds that run around shooting each other, we're not wasting our time trying to save them. They're lost."

The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners decided the chief would not face a hearing over the complaint back in July.

The following month, a woman named Dyanna Walker filed an official complaint for administrative review. Her complaint was against the commissioners, saying in part that the members failed to address the complaint in its entirety.

Then, on Thursday Oct. 15, Walker file a motion for an administrative review. She again stated the board failed to address the complaint in its entirety and asked the decision from the board to be voided.

A judge is set to hear this motion in court on October 28. The attorney for the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners said he was aware the motion was filed but he had not yet seen it.