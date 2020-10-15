Collins, Gideon clash on records, health care in debate

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and her Democratic opponent Sara Gideon sparred on health care and the nation’s coronavirus response during a debate that saw the two candidates focus heavily on criticizing each other’s records in office. The 24-year senator and the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives are in a heated, expensive race that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate. Both candidates were on the offensive in Thursday’s debate. Collins criticized Gideon for the Maine Legislature’s failure to meet since March and Gideon portrayed Collins as beholden to Republican President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.