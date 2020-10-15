Cold air moving in could bring a swift end to the growing season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures take a tumble through late-week, marking the potential end to the growing season locally.

Winds of change:

Gusty winds Wednesday have brought in a return to cooler temperatures for the back half of the work week. If you're stepping out the door early this morning, winds add a touch of chill to the air. Wind chills, or "feels like" temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The cooler feel is a sign of things to come, as afternoon high temperatures Thursday only top out in the 50s. The forecast high of 55° in Rockford is nearly 10° cooler-than-average for mid-October. As northwesterly winds gust to 25 miles per hour, those mid-50s may feel even cooler.

Highs Thursday are nearly 25° cooler than Wednesday afternoon.

At least sunshine makes a return, once morning clouds move out. You likely won't need the sunglasses for the morning drive, but they'll be needed for the evening commute. Clear skies allow for tumbling temperatures overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Before heading to bed Thursday night, take precautions to protect plants.

Freeze warning into early Friday:

A "blob" of cooler air gets dislodged from Canada late-week.

A cold night is ahead for Thursday, with widespread upper 20s and lower 30s. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region until early Friday morning.

Freeze warnings take effect overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Be sure to bring in those potted plants and cover all sensitive or tender vegetation before going to bed late Thursday. As you prepare to head out the door for work or school early Friday, a heavier coat might be necessary.

Chilly conditions persist:

An approaching warm front promises slightly warmer temperatures for the first half of the weekend. Highs Saturday under mostly cloudy skies approach the lower 60s, but a cold front ushers in a second blast of chilly temperatures.

This weekend's rain chances come in later in the day Saturday, lasting into early Sunday.

By Sunday, as the cold front continues working through the Stateline, another drop in temperatures is ahead. Highs to wind down the weekend are only going to make it into the lower 50s, with rain chances primarily early Sunday.