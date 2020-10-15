China threatens response to new US sanctions over Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — China says new U.S. sanctions on officials responsible for Hong Kong security are an attempt to undermine the city’s stability, and it is threatening unspecified countermeasures. A foreign ministry spokesperson says China “firmly opposes and strongly condemns” the U.S. Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which requires the secretary of state to report to Congress on people seen to be impeding civil rights in the territory. Ten Chinese central government and Hong Kong officials were included in this year’s report, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Police Commissioner Chris Tang. The spokesperson says the report “grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs” and showed that Washington intends to “undermine Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability and contain China’s development.”