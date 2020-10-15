Celebrate National Cheese Curd Day on October 15

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday, October 15 is National Cheese Curd Day!



The cheesy holiday was started by fast-food chain Culver's in 2015. The bite-sized chucks of cheese are a product of cheesemaking; they are pieces of unaged cheddar cheese, and once aged and formed, they eventually become blocks of cheddar.



Fans of the squeaky cheese can enjoy them fried, raw, or covered in herbs and spices. Though most cheese experts suggest eating them within 12 hours of being made for the best flavor.



Wisconsin dairy farmers are bringing together the world's largest group of cheese lovers for National Cheese Curd Day. Its hosting a live event on Wisconsin Cheese and Culver's Facebook pages, 10 participating guests will win fresh Wisconsin cheese curds and Culver's fried cheese curds for a year!

Use #NationalCheeseCurdDay to connect and celebrate with other cheese lovers.