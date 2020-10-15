California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than 50,000 utility customers are without power because of a fall heat wave that has brought another round of extreme wildfire danger. Warnings of hot, dry, windy weather continue through Friday. Winds up to 55 mph are expected in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in the northern part of the state. Pacific Gas & Electric began cutting off power to thousands of customers throughout Northern California Wednesday night. The outages aim to prevent wildfires if winds damage power lines. Authorities worry that the weather could bring new fires in a season that has already killed 31 people killed and burned millions of acres.