Black man serving life for stealing hedge clippers paroled

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man whose life sentence for stealing hedge clippers drew scathing criticism from the chief justice of Louisiana’s Supreme Court has been granted parole. The high court had denied release for 63-year-old Fair Wayne Bryant earlier this year for the 1997 burglary that netted him a set of hedge clippers. In dissent, Chief Justice Bernette Johnson said the habitual offender law under which Bryant was sentenced was a “modern manifestation” of Jim Crow era laws aimed at jailing Black people for simple crime. Conditions of Bryant’s parole include mandatory attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and community service.