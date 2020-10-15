Baltimore prosecutor: Do not authorize “no knock” warrants

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has directed prosecutors in her office to not authorize “no knock” arrest warrants that are approved by judges. The Baltimore Sun reports Mosby’s directive on Wednesday cited the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and called the warrants a “dangerous measure.” A city prosecutor told the newspaper prosecutors don’t have the authority to stop the execution of warrants that are already approved by judges. But the prosecutor says Wednesday’s directive shows Mosby’s office doesn’t support the tactic. An official with the city’s police union called Mosby’s directive “irresponsible” and an “overreach.”