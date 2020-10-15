3-year-old boy shot, killed in Rockford

#BREAKING: A 3-year-old has been shot in Rockford. 13 WREX is on the scene now.https://wrex.com/2020/10/15/3-year-old-in-critical-condition-after-being-shot-in-rockford/ Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, October 15, 2020

UPDATE: ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 3-year-old boy who was shot on Thursday morning has died, according to police.



Police provided an update around 2 p.m. saying the boy died.



This is now the 26th homicide in Rockford, according to police.



The original story with details on the shooting are below.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A child is fighting for their life after being shot in Rockford.



Details on the shooting are limited, but Rockford Police say it happened in the 800 block of N. Court St. around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.



Police say a 3-year-old boy was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.



Rockford Police say several adults were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and will be interviewed by police. Authorities say none of the adults inside the apartment are considered to be suspects at this time.



Police say the boy was inside at apartment at the time of the shooting.



When asked if it were a drive-by shooting, police say it's too early in the investigation to know.



When asked about recent gun violence in the city, authorities say it hits closer to home when a child is involved.



"When you see a young victim like this, it brings it closer to home and is more tragic," said Lt. Kurt Whisenhand with the Rockford Police Department.

Rockford Police say there are no suspects at this time and the shooting is under investigation.