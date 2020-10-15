3-A boys Sectional brings high school golf season to close

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A week full of Sectional tournaments ended with Thursday's 3-A Auburn Sectional played at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club, with Lake Forest taking the team title. Hononegah and Guilford were the two NIC-10 representatives in the team category, finishing in 7th and 8th, respectively.

DeKalb's Brett Paeglow was the highest finisher from the area, shooting a 77 to finish tied for 10th. Hononegah's Jack Kitzman was the top finisher from the NIC-10, carding an 82 to finish tied for 20th. Harlem's Zach Burfoot shot an 85, as did Guilford's Luke Grall. Hononegah's Cade Bastian and Guilford's Conner Knuth both carded an 88, while Auburn's Alex Ferry tallied an 89 on a challenging course.

Lake Forest beat Barrington by six strokes in the team standings, while Barrington's Ian Bouchard edged Crystal Lake Central's Eric Klutke on the first playoff hole after they both shot 72 through 18 holes. Bouchard hit for par on the first playoff hole, while Klutke made bogey.

With no state tournament this year due to COVID-19, Sectionals marked the end of the high school golf season.