Winnebago County businesses flagged for violating COVID-19 executive order

WINNEBGO COUNTY (WREX) — Twenty-six Winnebago County businesses, mostly restaurants, received a notice of non-compliance from the Winnebago County Health Department on the basis of not following protocol when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus.

Of the 26 businesses issued orders of non-compliance, 3 received orders to close from the health department after after follow-ups revealed no effort to follow the executive order.

The following businesses were issued orders to close and voluntarily closed their doors for all business:

Doc's Diner, 6499 N 2nd St., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor service

Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 6246 E Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor service

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park, for failure to comply with face covering mandate

Under the closure notices, the health department wrote, "A reasonable belief exists that the premises identified in this Order has engaged or is suspected of engaging in a significant amount of activity likely to spread the following dangerously contagious or infectious disease: COVID-19."

The health department reaches a point where it issues a notice to close after key steps:

The health department receives a complaint for failure to follow executive order. The health department makes an in-person visit to confirm the complaint is valid, may issue a notice of non-compliance. The health department makes a second visit to discuss complying to the executive order. At this point, the health department may issue a notice to disperse if the business does not cooperate. If non-compliance continues, the health department issues a notice of closure, allowing a business to close voluntarily. If a business does not close voluntarily, the health department moves to revoke the food establishment permit and/or gaming license, liquor license.

The following 3 businesses in Winnebago County have received notices to disperse with the exception of the three businesses with orders to close:

Rascals Bar & Grill, 5223 Torque Dr., Loves Park, for failure to enforce face coverings, failure to close for indoor dining

R.B.I's, 3870 N Perryville Rd., Rockford, for failure to suspend indoor service

Waffle Shop, 6106 E Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor service

The following 20 businesses in Winnebago County have received notices of non-compliance with the exception of the previous businesses listed in this article.

Baseball Tap, 202 Walnut St., Cherry Valley, for failure to suspend indoor dining

Jax Pub, 4160 N Perryville Rd., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor dining

Jessica's Family Restaurant, 5091 Edgemere Ct., Roscoe, for failure to suspend indoor dining

Neli's Family Restaurant, 1055 Gardner St., South Beloit, for failure to suspend indoor dining

Onyx Bar & Grill, 1001 West Lane Rd., Machesney Park, for failure to suspend indoor dining

Ref's Bar & Grill, 415 N Center St., Durand, for failure to suspend indoor dining

Casey Pub, 307 N Alpine Rd., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor dining

Hogs & Hydrants, 412 N Center St., Durand, for failure to enforce face coverings, failure to close indoor dining

Latham Tap West, 2402 Latham St., Rockford, for failure to enforce face coverings, failure to close indoor dining

Potato Shak, 5529 N 2nd St., Loves Park, for failure to close for indoor dining

My Place Bar and Grill, 4578 Harrison Ave., Rockford, for failure to close for indoor dining

Nora's Place, 1019 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit for failure to close for indoor dining

Spring Garden Restaurant, 4820 N 2nd St., Loves Park for failure to close for indoor dining

Sophia's, 5467 Bridges St., Roscoe, for failure to close for indoor dining

Ace Hardware, 5506 Elevator Rd., Roscoe, for failure to enforce face coverings

W & S Food & Liquor, 1317 Broadway St., Rockford, for failure to enforce face coverings

GNS Gas Co., 1909 11th St., Rockford, for failure to enforce face coverings

Rockford Speedway, 9572 Forest Hill Rd., Loves Park, for failure to enforce face coverings

Choice Furniture, 7200 Harrison Ave., Rockford, for failure to enforce face coverings

Toni's of Winnebago, 508 N Elida St., Winnebago, for failure to enforce face coverings

13 WREX reached out to Doc's Diner, Fozzy's Bar & Grill and Neighbors, the restaurants that voluntarily closed, for comment. Neighbors declined to comment and we are waiting to hear back from Doc's and Fozzy's.

The health department is within its legal right to issue such notices, per state statute which gives supreme authority to the health department. It states, "[Health departments] may order a place to be closed and made off limits to the public on an immediate basis without prior consent or court order if, in the reasonable judgment of the Department, immediate action is required to protect the public from a dangerously contagious or infectious disease."