Winn. Co. Board to consider admitting out-of-county residents to River Bluff to alleviate financial issues

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For months, we at 13 WREX have covered the financial challenges facing Winnebago County's River Bluff Nursing Home. Now, the county board is looking for solutions, hoping to stop incurring debt.

Since 2017, River Bluff has been operating in the red.

"The total's about $3.9 million loss," Chair of the county's Finance Committee, Jaime Salgado, explains.

County leaders say empty beds and an increase in the cost of supplies and services has hurt not just the nursing home, but the county's pocketbook too.

"It's pretty much eating down the reserves," Salgado says.

But there is an idea in the Personnel and Policies Committee.

"In order to get River Bluff up to a functional capacity, we need to cast a wider net," Paul Arena, who is a member of the committee, says.

So, instead of just admitting Winnebago County residents, as the facility has done for decades, the county board is proposing it open to out-of-county residents.

"They're trying to get more customers coming in," Board member Angie Goral explains.

Goral is also the Chair of the River Bluff Advisory Committee. She believes there's more than one way to get people in the doors.

"We can do it by, number one, by doing more end of the life type of service," Goral explains. "We can do this by opening up our rehabilitation center."

But Goral and others say in order for the county to open the facility to outside residents, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office needs to sign-off. That's because the nursing home was created and voted into the county by taxpaying residents for taxpaying residents. It came in through a referendum on the ballot. To change that may require more than just a typical vote from the county board.

13 WREX reached out the state's attorney's office for details, but we didn't hear back.

However, Goral says there is another solution if opening up to outside residents falls through.

"Had they raised the levy, like they should've done a couple of years ago, we wouldn't be in this predicament," Goral explains.

Goral says the tax levy for the facility hasn't been raised in years.

But with all options open, board members say they will continue to evaluate the future of River Bluff.

The meeting to discuss the proposal to open River Bluff to out-of-county residents will be live-streamed on Winnebago County's YouTube page Thursday starting around 5:30 p.m.

The Public Safety Committee has its meeting first and the Personnel and Policies Committee will follow it.