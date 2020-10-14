Video indicates slain protester was upset about being filmed

DENVER (AP) — Video from a Denver television station shows that a pro-police demonstrator who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by the station was apparently angry that he was being filmed as he argued with another man just seconds before the shooting. The cellphone video taken by the producer for KUSA-TV on Saturday shows 49-year-old demonstrator Lee Keltner in a confrontation with a man wearing a T-shirt that read “Black Guns Matter.” A bystander is trying to defuse the argument, which occurred after dueling left- and right-wing rallies downtown. Denver police declined to comment on the ideo, saying it is reviewing all evidence as part of its ongoing investigation.