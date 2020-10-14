 Skip to Content

United loses $1.8 billion, aims to shift focus to recovery

United Airlines says it lost $1.84 billion in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the airline business. United said Wednesday that its revenue plunged 78% from the same period last year. The airline is losing $24 million a day. The results from United, and those issued a day earlier by Delta Air Lines, show just how much the pandemic is damaging a large U.S. industry. United is limiting flights more aggressively than some competitors to reduce costs, and it’s borrowing billions from the federal government and private lenders to hold on. 

Associated Press

