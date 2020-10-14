United loses $1.8 billion, aims to shift focus to recovery

United Airlines says it lost $1.84 billion in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate the airline business. United said Wednesday that its revenue plunged 78% from the same period last year. The airline is losing $24 million a day. The results from United, and those issued a day earlier by Delta Air Lines, show just how much the pandemic is damaging a large U.S. industry. United is limiting flights more aggressively than some competitors to reduce costs, and it’s borrowing billions from the federal government and private lenders to hold on.