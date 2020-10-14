Thai police disperse protesters outside PM’s office

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police have dispersed a group of pro-democracy protesters who camped out overnight outside the office of the prime minister to demand his resignation, leading him to implement a “severe” state of emergency in the capital area. An AP journalist saw riot police advance from multiple locations to force out a few hundred protesters outside Government House, the seat of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Protesters were seen taken away into police trucks. The police operation came after Prayuth declared a severe state of emergency in Bangkok to allow authorities to move against the protests. The latest rally started on Wednesday with thousands of protesters marching from Bangkok’s Democracy Monument to Government House. Police warned them not to hold further rallies Thursday.