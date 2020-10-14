Temperatures fall over 20 degrees by Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A set of powerful cold fronts send us from September weather to November conditions for a few days. More wind and a little rain is possible as the colder air filters in.

Giant drop:

Two cold fronts slide by through Thursday morning, pushing in much colder air. As a result, we drop nearly 25 degrees and into the low 50's for Thursday afternoon. This is after spending Wednesday afternoon near 80 degrees!

After several warm days in a row, temperatures fall to brisk levels Thursday.

The weather starts out cloudy in the morning, then turns sunny by the afternoon. The past few days featured breezy to strong wind gusts; we should see slightly calmer winds. Thursday may see gusts up to 25 mph from the west northwest.

After a cool day, freezing temperatures are possible Thursday night. We'll drop into the low 30's, and possibly to freezing in many spots.

The weather remains cool this weekend, with a slight warm-up Saturday.

Friday remains brisk with highs in the middle 50's. We do see more sunshine Friday. A night in the middle 30's is likely as well.

Weekend "warmth" and rain:

Saturday provides a chance at a bit of a warm up. We won't see the 70's or 80's that popped up earlier this month. Instead, temperatures may recover to the low 60's, which is actually around average for this time of year.

Windy weather may be possible again Saturday. We'll have to keep an eye out for wind gusts up to 40 mph, similar to Wednesday. A slight chance for light rain is possible in the morning. The remainder of the day stays mostly cloudy.

Rain showers are possible for much of Sunday.

Temperatures drop again Sunday, this time to the low 50's. Our best chance for rain this weekend moves in during this time. Light showers are possible in the morning, with slightly heavier rain coming in the afternoon. For now, the day does not look like a washout, but plan on rainy conditions throughout the day.

Both Saturday and Sunday night fall into the 30's, but frost may not be possible.

Back-and-forth next week:

We stay on the cooler end of the scale next week, though a few mild days are possible.

Monday and Tuesday remain in the low 50's. Both days feature a few clouds along with slight chances for rain. Wednesday and Thursday provide a bit of a warm up. We could return to the middle 60's by midweek. More chances for rain develop, with Wednesday into Thursday looking fairly rainy.

Temperatures may drop again into the low 50's late next week. We may stay at these cooler levels through the end of the month.