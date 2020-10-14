Takeaways: Pardon power, silent mics on Barrett’s final day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health care again played a starring role in Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee as Democrats sought to highlight an issue they want voters to consider on Election Day. During Wednesday’s hearing, Barrett maintained her view that it would be inappropriate to comment on the national health care law or other cases that may come before her as a justice. In that vein, she declined to say whether a president can pardon himself. Republicans appeared undeterred and likely successful in their effort to have Barrett confirmed before the election, just three weeks away.