Study: COVID-19 virus can survive on surfaces for 28 days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new Australian study says that the Covid-19 virus can survive on different surfaces for weeks; local medical experts weigh in.



Australia's National Science Agency conducted the study and found that the virus can survive on surfaces like glass, steel and paper for 28 days. Which is significantly longer than the flu virus can live.



Swedish American Infection Prevention Manager, Dr. Jennifer Kline, says it doesn't matter how long a virus lives on a surface, what matters is doing what you need to do to stay healthy.



"At the end of the day, we need to do the same things," says Dr. Kline. "So that is disinfecting those high-touch surfaces and washing your hands and not touching your face and keeping your hands away from your nose and eyes."



Dr. Kline adds the primary way to pass Covid-19 from one person to another in through respiratory droplets in the air.