Strong winds Wednesday usher in much cooler weather by week’s end

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As leaf color nears its peak in the Stateline, strong winds threaten to rip leaves off early.

A wind advisory is effective from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Windy Wednesday ahead:

If you have already delicately placed Halloween decorations outside, Wednesday is the test to see how well they stay put. Winds early Wednesday are calm, but after sunrise that changes in a major way. Sustained wind speeds after the noon hour approach 20 to 30 miles per hour, but gusts could be significantly higher.

Wind gusts tick upwards through the day Wednesday.

A wind advisory goes into effect across Northern Illinois at noon Wednesday. Wind comes just ahead of an approaching cold front and could result in wind gusts during the afternoon of up to 50 miles per hour. Ensure trash receptacles, patio furniture, and other loose objects are secured, as those objects could end up in your neighbor's yard before wind subsides.

Despite the cloud cover present early Wednesday, a few peeks of sunshine remain possible by the afternoon hours. Dry conditions remain in place through midweek, with a combination of low humidity and elevated winds leading to fire potential south of I-80.

A combination of low relative humidity and gusty winds could lead to fires that quickly get out-of-hand south of I-80.

Turning much cooler:

Soak in the 70s while they linger Wednesday, because Wednesday night into Thursday features much cooler temperatures. Lows overnight Wednesday fall into the lower 40s, but winds could make for "feels like" temperatures in the 30s.

The chilly start to Thursday belies a cooler pattern for the remainder of the work week. Highs both Thursday and Friday only get into the middle 50s, which is about 5° to 10° below average.

As the weekend nears, slightly warmer temperatures return, with highs Saturday near 60°. The warm-up is brief, as another cold front plunges temperatures by the start of the next work week.

Several frosty mornings:

Several rounds of frost could accompany the cooler conditions. The first potential comes in overnight Thursday into early Friday, with the second coming in Friday into Saturday. As a cold front slices through Sunday, the overnight hours into Monday morning could feature a third round of frost.

Low temperatures drop into the 30s several times over the next seven days.

Showers chances increase:

Most of the weekend looks dry, however an incoming front could provide a few shower chances. Saturday afternoon and evening feature isolated rain chances, with more widespread rain possible early Sunday as the main cold front passes through.