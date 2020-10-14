Stroll on State announces 2020 plans, partners with 13 WREX for 1-hour special

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's eighth beloved Stroll on State celebration to kick off the holiday season will look unlike any other due to the pandemic, but the Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau announces a fun-filled celebration for families with safety top of mind.

The RACVB announced Wednesday a celebration that will include drop-off boxes for letters to Santa, an individual format of the Dasher Dash 5k, small business specials and a decorated downtown, culminating with a one-hour Merry & Bright Stroll on State special produced by 13 WREX.

The special from 13 WREX will air Saturday, Nov. 28 starting at 6 p.m. over the air, on the 13 WREX website and the 13 WREX Facebook page. The special will celebrate the core meaning of Stroll on State—a community that comes together to celebrate our beauty, joy and the awe and wonder of the holidays. It will feature stories of resiliency of small businesses and the strength of our healthcare workers.

The special will feature the annual lighting of the Rockford Christmas tree, which will be located for the first time at Davis Park. The RACVB welcomes area families to countdown and light their own trees at home. A fireworks display from 5 locations simultaneously will conclude the special which locations not disclosed to discourage gathering. The production is in partnership with Heartland Church.

Letters to Santa

Children in the region will be able to write a letter to Santa and get a response from St. Nick himself. If submitted by Dec. 7 at one of 6 different drop-off locations, Santa will make responding to a Christmas wish list a priority.

Dasher Dash 5K

In the Dasher Dash 5k's fourth year, runners will participate with an "at home" run instead of a traditional gathering in downtown Rockford. Runners can participate on their own time at their own pace in the region's largest 5k by participation. The first 250 people will receive a medal, a long-sleeved shirt, a cookie cutter and a cookie recipe to celebrate.

Decorating downtown Rockford

Sharefest will take on decorating downtown Rockford, including Rockford's Christmas Tree. Each year Sharefest rallies volunteers to transform Rockford into a winder wonderland. This year will be no different and volunteers are welcome to sign up and help. Sharefest said, "COVID can't cancel Christmas."

Small business specials

To kick off the start of the holiday shopping season, Stroll on State will feature small business specials and promotions. In an effort to support local businesses after a challenging year, families are encouraged to spend extra time in a local business or eat at a local restaurant.

Visits with Santa

Families that wish to visit with Santa will be able to do so each Saturday between Nov. 28 and Dec. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at certain locations thanks to a partnership with Butitta Brothers.