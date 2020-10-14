Stacey Abrams novel ‘While Justice Sleeps’ coming May 25

NEW YORK (AP) — Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, also has a career in writing novels. Her next one, the Supreme Court thriller “While Justice Sleeps,” come out May 25. Announced Wednesday by Doubleday, her book centers on a young clerk for an ailing Supreme Court justice who unexpectedly learns of possible wrongdoing in “the highest power corridors” of Washington. Abrams, widely seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, draws upon her background in law and politics. Abrams’ previous books include several romantic suspense novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery.