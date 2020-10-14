Law school dean accidentally emails private bar exam results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The dean of South Carolina’s largest law school is apologizing for forwarding an email that contained the names of students who failed the exam to become a lawyer and the confidential bar exam grades of every student. University of South Carolina School of Law Dean William Hubbard told The State newspaper that he was so excited last week when he got the official email that 82% of his students passed that he forwarded it without noticing the attachments that were supposed to remain private. Hubbard called it an accident that he deeply regrets.