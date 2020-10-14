Rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 reaches 11 percent in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the positivity for COVID-19 continues to rise in Region 1, it's also rising in Winnebago County.



On Wednesday, county health officials reported the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the the virus is at 11.1% in Winnebago County.



Health officials also reported 245 new cases of the virus, bringing the total up 7,954.



The recovery rate for the virus is also improving, according to county health officials, as it increased to 96.7%.

The rise in the positivity rate follows that of Region 1, which went over 10% earlier on Wednesday. If Region 1's positivity rate is still at 8% on Saturday, the state will step in and enforce more restrictions, which could include more businesses closing.

Statewide, health officials reported 2,862 new confirmed cases of the virus along with 49 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 7 – October 13 is 4.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. As of last night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.